Jennifer Gareis, John McCook

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Donna enters Eric’s hospital room while a nurse tends to him. She asks for a minute alone and the nurse exits. Donna kneels over Eric and with an urgency asks if he can hear her. She knows in her heart he can still hear her. Donna says Ridge is telling everyone they need to let him go but she’s not ready. She says they fought so hard and waited so long to be together. She’s not giving up on him and begs him not to give up on himself.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Donna Begs Ridge to Not Let Eric Die

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!