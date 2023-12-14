Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Ridge Agrees to Let Finn Operate on Eric

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for December 14, 2023
On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Donna begs Ridge to let Finn help Eric. Brooke, Katie and Steffy jump on board and urge him to do the right thing. Brooke says if it doesn’t work at least, they’ll know they did everything possible to save his life. Ridge finally capitulates and Finn runs to prep the O.R. Ridge leans over Eric and asks his forgiveness. 

