On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

University Hospital – Lobby: Xander walks in with a sleeping Victoria in her carriage. He and Sarah get flirty while they look at their baby girl. They briefly hold hands before Sarah runs off to check on a patient.

University Hospital – Marlena’s Office: John arrives to visit Marlena. They grab a little kiss and John gives her a picture of baby Jude. Marlena goes into the recent issues with Nicole and the DNA test. John thinks everything should be resolved now that they have the results.

As John and Marlena are being all John and Marlena, Sarah enters. John exits to get coffee and Sarah says she’s terrified she’s making a mistake with Xander (should she be talking to Marlena when Xander put a bullet in her?). She notes how quickly she is always pulled in by his charms but thinks things could be different this time. They go back and forth about Sarah’s thoughts on the situation and Marlena thinks she’s got it under control. She reminds Sarah to stay in the moment and try not to worry about the future.

University Hospital – Lobby: As Xander watches Victoria, John passes without saying a word. Xander takes a chance and asks for some advice about his relationship with Sarah. He notes how John’s relationship with Marlena is the stuff of legend and asks for tips. John throws shade but also knows folks can change. John tells him to make sure he turns over a new leaf for his precious baby. Just then, Sarah returns and John heads back to see Marlena. Xander asks if he can walk Sarah and Victoria home and she agrees.

The Bistro: Nicole and EJ are enjoying dessert and being cute. He’s happy to see her smile again. Nicole thinks taking the gift to Eric and Sloan helped her and thinks she’s beginning to recover. Nicole wonders if they should have decorated for the holidays. She’s neglected Holly recently and wants to support her more. EJ mentions Johnny mentioning she may have her eye on Tate.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: Johnny and Holly arrive fresh from fencing practice. As he goes to get water, she smacks him on the ass with her sword. Johnny decides to add some scotch to his water and Holly asks for some. Just then, she gets a text from Tate about their date. She says she has plans and asks Johnny if they should order in. Unfortunately, he already has plans with Chanel and suggests she call Tate. Holly says she prefers a more mature man but Johnny can’t engage as he needs to get ready. Holly immediately texts Tate to agree to have dinner with him.

Nicole and EJ return and she is thrilled to find a living room fully decorated for the holidays. The staff worked REALLY FAST to throw everything together. Just then, Johnny and Holly return and enjoy the festive room. Before they exit, Johnny says EJ and Nicole received a package. They see it’s from the funeral home and discover it holds an urn with the baby’s ashes (or someone’s ashes). Nicole is upset and EJ suggests they have a service at the family mausoleum. Nicole would prefer they spread the baby’s ashes alone and EJ agrees.

Price Place: Chanel and Paulina chat about her upcoming date with Johnny. Paulina hopes they aren’t moving too fast. Chanel says she’s being careful and says he’s planning a surprise for what would have been their second anniversary. Paulina dampens the mood as she learned from Eli that Lani’s release has been delayed due to paperwork. She’s distraught Lani will be kept from her family and breaks down into tears.

Paulina says she’s fine but is also stressed about work. Chanel tries to change her plans with Johnny but Paulina says she’s headed to bed. Chanel reluctantly agrees and goes to change clothes, as Paulina rubs her chest with a concerned look on her face.

Horton Square: Tate and Holly meet up and he shows her the gold card Brady gave him the day before. As he speaks, Holly sees Chanel and Johnny head towards The Bistro. She immediately suggests they head to the same place and Tate is eager to oblige.

The Bistro: Johnny and Chanel get all cute when Tate and Holly enter. Tate and Chanel are equally unenthused by the turn of events. Chanel is even more annoyed when Johnny wonders why Holly didn’t mention she was coming to the restaurant when he told her of his plans. Chanel revisits her original belief about Holly’s crush on Johnny.

Johnny wants to forget everyone else and focus on the two of them. They chat about Sweet Bits and then Chanel brings up the delay in Lani’s release. Johnny wonders if EJ can pull some strings. Chanel doubts he can help but tells him to do what he can.

Tate is annoyed Holly brought him to the same restaurant as Johnny and Chanel. Holly lies saying she had no idea he was going to be there.

Outside the DiMera Mansion: Nicole and EJ walk out with the baby’s ashes. She says it’s the perfect place to spread them but says she’s cold and asks EJ to go back inside to get her scarf. Nicole prays and asks for forgiveness for all her sins and to give her the strength to heal. The most important thing is for her son to be watched over until they can reunite. She vows to see all three of her dearly departed children again one day. EJ returns and they open the urn and the bag with the ashes.

John insists Marlena stop work and come home as he has surprises waiting. They declare they are both each other's everything.

Xander and Sarah are in Horton Square lamenting their decision to have Victoria’s picture taken with Santa. From a distance, they see a dollhouse in a window and both want to buy it for their daughter.

Tate can’t wait to get back to school and away from Holly. She doesn’t really want him to go as no one else in town really gets her. Tate says he’s no longer going to help her with Johnny as there’s no chance of it working out. Holly scoffs but Tate doubles down saying Johnny only thinks of her as a sister and he’s too old. With that, he storms off.

Chanel tells Johnny she’s changed a lot since she came to town and needs to be courted and wooed. Johnny is up for the task and they kiss as a dejected Holly watches from afar.

Nicole thinks spreading their son’s ashes gave her peace. She spies a gift box and EJ tells her to open it. Inside is an ornament to represent their dearly departed child. They hang it on the tree and decide to do the same each year.

