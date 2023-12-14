Elia Cantu

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Horton Square: Stefan is on the phone with Clyde updating him on the drug trade and making sure he’s protecting Gabi. He hangs up and pitches a fit in front of several day players.

The Bistro: Harris is getting flirty with Ava while she seems to be frantic. Stefan arrives and Harris wishes the two of them luck on their reopening before making his exit. Stefan tells Ava he got some bad news from Clyde just a few minutes prior. He says Clyde is not only using the restaurant to run drugs but wants the product sold on site. She freaks out but they both agree not to back out to save their loved ones. They go back and forth, and Stefan suddenly realizes Ava called him Jake. Stefan says his only similarity to his twin is the heart beating in his chest. Ava agrees saying Jake was kind and giving.

Brady Pub: Stephanie is recovering from her foot injury and enjoying a cocktail when Jada approaches. She tells Stephanie about the latest with her and Rafe. They decide to sit together and shoot the breeze. Stephanie fills Jada in on her breakup with Chad. They dive into discussing the ridiculousness of living with men and how much they actually love having their own space. Stephanie says she’s done with men. Jada felt the same after Eric but Rafe has renewed her faith. Stephanie goes into the story of Everett’s return and their history. Jada thinks her ex-boyfriend sounds the same as Everett. Stephanie asks to see a picture and Jada pulls it up on her phone (Ha! I’m enjoying intoxicated Jada and Stephanie).

Just as Jada is about to show the picture, Harris walks in. Jada tries to introduce Stephanie but she says they met in Greece. They invite him to join them for a drink but he says he wants to go upstairs. They push and he decides to stay. A very sober Harris deals with the drunken musings of Jada and Stephanie, and tries to leave. They stop him and ask about how he is with sex…or socks. (Stephanie calling him Harry made me giggle).

The Spectator: Chad arrives to find Everett hard at work. Everett is surprised he’s hanging around since the only reason he bought the paper was to fire him. Chad says he’s going to be very hands on as he’s determined to make the newspaper a success. They snark a bit and Chad admits Stephanie moved out. Everett knows Chad blames him, but he knows their relationship was on the skids before he ever returned to town. He assures Chad he’s thrilled with their breakup and isn’t going anywhere. Chad says he’s keeping Everett because he’s good at his job, but he needs to remember he’s the boss.

Chad wonders if Everett has any experience with newspapers. Chad says Abigail used to have his job and he wants to do a good job to honor her memory. Everett relaxes and says he also wants to make the paper successful. He hopes they can work together to find common ground. Everett says he loved Abigail’s work and once wrote her a fan letter. He says Stephanie always talked about her cousin Abigail. Just then, he gets a call from Thomas, who’s freaking out about his lunch money. They discuss the issues Chad’s experienced since Abigail’s death with the children.

Park: Theresa pulls her black hoodie out of a bag and throws it in the trash (really?). Just then, Brady and Tater Tot approach. She says she dropped her phone and quickly turns around. Brady says he’s been trying to get his school to give him another chance and is annoyed with her for not helping. Just then, Alex approaches and stands up for his new roommate. Theresa assures Brady she’ll do her part. With that, Brady and Tate exit.

Horton Square: Brady and Tate take a seat and he apologizes for arguing with his mother. Tate wonders why his dad never asked him if he actually wanted to go back to school. They fight a bit about Theresa and Brady finally agrees to stop ragging on her.

They move forward to discuss how horrible Brady was as a kid and what hell he gave Marlena. Brady asks Tate about friends at school, and they move on to discuss Holly. Tate says she’s not interested but daddy Brady thinks he can help. He gives Tate the GOLD CARD and tells him to have fun.

Alex and Theresa’s Digs: The two drag a tree into the house and discuss how to decorate it. They discuss their family histories (and Theresa mentions Kimberly’s DID!). They suddenly find themselves underneath the mistletoe, and get flirty and share a kiss.

Endings

Stephanie asks “Harry” if their time together has been better than reading a book. She grabs another drink and makes a toast to overrated love.

Alex and Theresa have sex beside the Christmas tree.

Tate is confused by Brady’s offer of his gold card but is more than willing to enjoy. Brady leaves, and he calls Holly and leaves a message.

Everett says he has stories to edit. They both agree they don’t like each other and Chad says he’s still watching him. Everett is up for the challenge and they both truly believe they both belong with Stephanie. With that, Chad exits.

Ava thinks Clyde was trying to scare Stefan and keep him in line. Just then, a delivery man arrives to bring them “tomatoes.”

