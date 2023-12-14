Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Recap: Adam and Sally Try to Reboot Their Relationship

The Young and the Restless Recap for December 14, 2023
Mark Grossman

Mark Grossman

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Sally and Adam have a seat at the GCAC. They exchange awkward small talk about their lunch non-date, hoping they don’t mess it up. Sally wonders how they should proceed. Adam talks about what they will eat and drink and thinks they should avoid discussing the past or the future. She wonders if they can actually start from scratch and Adam says he’s hopeful they will succeed. 

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Devon Asks Nate to Step Up in Lily’s Absence

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_0827
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Adam Apologizes for Ruining Sally’s Relationship

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_2285
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Sally Blames Adam For Their Baby’s Death

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Sally Spectra, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Sally and Lily Express Their Concerns About Adam and Billy (WATCH)

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_3923
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Adam Blows Off Nick to Pursue Sally

By Joshua BaldwinComment