Bryton James, Sean Dominic

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Devon and Nate are discussing Chancellor-Winters at Crimson Lights. Devon says he needs Nate to jump in and help deal with the latest threat to the company. With Lily gone, he’s going to need to call on Nate to be even more involved. Nate says he’s up for the challenge and, once again, thanks Devon for the opportunity to return to the fold. Just then, Victoria walks in and catches Nate’s eye…

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Jill Tells Nate and Devon About Looming Threats to Chancellor-Winters

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!