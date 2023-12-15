Krista Allen OUT At The Bold and The Beautiful

Gilles Toucas/CBS

Taylor fans, say goodbye to Dr. Hayes. The Bold and the Beautiful has decided not to renew the contract of Krista Allen. Allen, who took over the role of the beloved fan favorite in 2021, told Deadline she found out in October her contract wasn't going to be renewed after participating in a cast photoshoot! Allen told the trade site:

The craziest thing is right before I got dropped, I did the cast photo shoot, and then the next week they called and said, ‘we’re not going to keep your third year and thank you very much, you were wonderful and thank you, goodbye. And I was like, 'what?'

OUCH! Allen, who is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress for B&B, explained how it was tough for her to keep silent on the situation after fans kept asking on Twitter when she'd return. Allen remarked:

I think the hardest thing for me has been trying to stay quiet. I haven’t known what to say. And then when I got dropped, I was like, ‘oh, okay, is the show going to announce this?’ But they never did. And then on December 10, just recently, it was Taylor’s two-year anniversary [of being back on show], and I came back to Twitter for the first time since June to engage with fans again, just to say thank you because there were so many congratulations and people saying, ‘I can’t wait to see you back on screen’ and ‘when are you coming back?'

The last time Allen was onscreen was Nov. 8. As of now, B&B has no comment on her status at the show but told Deadline Allen was given the opportunity to go on recurring status but she turned it down.

Allen admits early on in her tenure on the show fans weren't receptive to her sliding into the role originated by Hunter Tylo. Fans did come around eventually to her playing the role and garnering an Emmy nod for B&B. What happened? Allen stated:

I just wasn’t being written. I just wasn’t in the scripts and there’re only a couple of weeks ahead in the writing, so I was like, what is going on? So I just waited. And the fan base was going insane during this time because the character of Taylor was needed on the show. There was a lot of stuff going on and people were starting to tweet about it. They were starting to say, where is Taylor? And there was hashtags and all of this stuff trending on Twitter. ‘Where is Taylor? Bring back Taylor, bring back Krista.’ The show just said that my character wasn’t really needed.

Here's hoping Allen shows up either in Salem or on another sudser.