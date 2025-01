Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Wins Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series at 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

Gilles Toucas/CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful’s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) took home the golden lady for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series at the 50th Annual Daytime Emmys.

This marks MacInnes Wood's third win for this category.