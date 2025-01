General Hospital's Sonya Eddy Wins Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards

Walt Disney Television/Todd Wawrychuk

At the 50th Annual Daytime Emmys, General Hospital's Sonya Eddy won the for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Epiphany Johnson.

This was the first nomination for the late actress, who passed away in 2022.