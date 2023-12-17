The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Brooke Reflects on Her History with Eric
Here’s the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:
Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) continues to second guess his decision about Eric (John McCook).
Zende (Delon de Metz) loses his composure when RJ (Joshua Hoffman) is promoted.
Brooke ([Katherine Kelly Lang) thinks back upon her history with Eric.
Finn (Tanner Novlan) confides in Bridget (Ashely Jones).
Zende and RJ do battle over business and family.
Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) reconsiders her decision.
Zende shares some inside information with Luna (Lisa Yamada).
Bridget and Finn put Ridge in a difficult position.
Eric’s family sits by his bedside and reflects on his life.
