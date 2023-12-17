Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Brooke Reflects on Her History with Eric

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of December 18-22, 2023
Brooke Logan Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful

Katherine Kelly Lang

Here’s the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) continues to second guess his decision about Eric (John McCook). 

Zende (Delon de Metz) loses his composure when RJ (Joshua Hoffman) is promoted. 

Brooke ([Katherine Kelly Lang) thinks back upon her history with Eric. 

Finn (Tanner Novlan) confides in Bridget (Ashely Jones). 

Zende and RJ do battle over business and family. 

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Finn Thinks Eric May Have a Chance for Survival

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) reconsiders her decision. 

Zende shares some inside information with Luna (Lisa Yamada). 

Bridget and Finn put Ridge in a difficult position. 

Eric’s family sits by his bedside and reflects on his life. 

