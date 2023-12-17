Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Promo: Family and Friends Gather to Decorate the Horton Christmas Tree

Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of December 18-22
Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo:

The holiday season in Salem continues with the tradition of decorating the Horton Christmas tree. Let’s get into it… 

Doug (Bill Hayes) and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) host family and friends for the tradition of decorating the Horton Christmas tree. 

Andrew Donovan (Colton Little) arrives back in town and reunites with his sister, Theresa (Emily O’Brien). 

A celebration at the Brady Pub features Steve (Stephen Nichols) toasting a table of family and friends.

Theresa and Brady (Eric Martsolf) celebrate as a family, and are stunned because Tate (Jamie Martin Mann) is being nice to them.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: Steve and Jada Honor the Anniversary of Marcus’ Death

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promos!

