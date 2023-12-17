General Hospital Spoilers for the week of December 18-22, 2023

Jane Elliot

Here’s the latest General Hospital spoilers:

Kristina (Kate Mansi) draws closer to Blaze (Jacqueline Grace Lopez).

Trina (Tabyana Ali) and Esme (Avery Pohl) face off.

Michael (Chad Duell) tries to calm Ned (Wally Kurth) down.

TJ (Tajh Bellow) and Molly (Kristina Vaganos) receive an unexpected blow.

Dex (Evan Hofer) is suspicious of Adam’s (Joshua Benard) behavior.

Cody (Josh Kelly) feels the heat from Spinelli (Bradford Anderson).

Anna (Finola Hughes) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) find something unexpected.

Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) and Laura (Genie Francis) are concerned about Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez).

Marshall (Robert Gossett) and Stella (Vernee Watson) get closer.

Chase (Josh Swickard) and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) feel the spirit of the holidays.

Tracy (Jane Elliot) and Lois (Rena Sofer) go toe to toe.

Kevin does Anna a solid.

Dante and Sonny (Maurice Benard) discuss the shooting.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Anna have an epiphany.

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Aiden (Enzo de Angelis) have a chat.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!