The Young and the Restless Recap: Tucker Offers an Olive Branch to the Abbotts

The Young and the Restless Recap for December 15, 2023
Peter Bergman, Trevor St. John

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Tucker arrives at the Abbott mansion looking for Kyle and Billy. Diane says they’re not around but is certain he can still “play games” with them, regardless. Ashley wonders why he cares if all the Abbotts are around. Ashely and Tucker go back and forth, and she says they are “civil enemies” for the sake of Dominic. Tucker turns to Jack and says he wants to declare peace with the family. Jack isn’t buying what he’s selling, but Tucker says he has no interest in Jabot. 

