Thorsten Kaye

On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Brooke and Bridget field texts from Donna and Katie as they wait to see if Eric awakens. Brooke tells Ridge to go home but he's not going anywhere. He's still upset Eric is being kept alive by machines. Steffy says Ridge did the right thing by giving Eric a second chance. Finn jumps in saying he understands why Ridge is upset but Eric couldn't possibly have understood the chance he could have at recovering. Ridge doubles down as his father could possibly die with tubes coming out of him. He apologizes but still thinks they should let Eric die with dignity.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Finn and Bridget Fight to Save Eric

What did you think of today's episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!