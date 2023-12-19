Billy Flynn

Horton Square: Stephanie, Alex and Chad have an awkward encounter when Everett arrives and intensifies the mood. He says he’s looking forward to hanging with Stephanie later that evening at The Bistro.

Stephanie awkwardly says she’d rather be alone and exits. Everett goes after her as Theresa enters the square. She asks Alex if he can help her with something at Titan and they leave Chad to himself.

The Bistro: Stefan arrives and requests the entire bottle of scotch from Ava. He’s stressed out as he found out Gabi broke her leg in two places. He says their plan to get rid of Clyde has to go forward much sooner rather than later. They’re certain Clyde is sending a message about the botched shipment. Stefan also thinks Ava's involvement with Harris is suspect, just as he walks in. Stefan finishes his drink and exits.

Harris asks about the re-opening of the restaurant and Ava says all is good. She asks about his evening and Harris tells her about running into Jada and Stephanie. He goes into detail about what happened with Stephanie and apologizes. Ava says she can’t accept his apology. She explains she has to protect herself, her mental health and her path forward at The Bistro. Harris tries to argue his point, but Ava says she really likes Harris but can’t put her heart and stability at risk. With that, she tells Harris to go. After he exits, Ava tears up.

Brady Pub: Outside the Brady Pub, Theresa gets a call from Konstantin and says way more out loud about her nefarious deeds than she should. After she hangs up, Brady appears on the scene. He inquires about her phone call and she plays it off as a telemarketer. They go back and forth about her past behavior and how it relates to Tate. With that, Brady and Theresa go their separate ways.

Chad walks into the pub and finds Stefan drinking scotch. They chat about Gabi being gone and how difficult it’s been for Stefan to cope. When Chad asks too many questions, Stefan pitches a fit. Chad gets up and changes tables. Stefan apologizes but Chad is unmoved. He goes on to ask about Stephanie and Chad updates him on the breakup. They go back to discussing Gabi and an intoxicated Stefan accidentally drops Clyde’s name. Chad comes back to the table and insists on knowing what Clyde has to do with anything. Stefan finds a way to exit without revealing anything more.

Price Place: Abe arrives as Paulina is resting on the sofa. He notices she’s not quite herself, but Paulina says everything is great now that he’s arrived. They eat some baked goods Abe brought as they discuss the Christmas speech she needs to write for the mayor’s podcast. He agrees to help her write it.

Titan: Alex brings Theresa the receipts she needs. He kisses her just as Brady arrives. Alex exits and Brady jumps on Theresa about her behavior and the impact it could have on their son. Theresa pushes back saying all is well and he has nothing to worry about. She gets serious and says she wants him to be happy. With that, she wishes Brady a Merry Christmas and exits. Brady is, in no way, buying what Theresa is selling.

Alex returns and Brady tells him not to mess with Theresa. He’s worried because she’s stressed out and doesn’t want anything to trigger a relapse. Alex says she’s in good hands and exits.

Park: Everett catches up with Stephanie. She apologizes for cancelling their plans and he wonders if she wants to chat about what’s bothering her. Stephanie fills him in on her breakup with Chad. She says she’s not ready to jump back into a relationship with him or anyone. He asks if they can still be friends which brings a smile to her face. Everett assures Stephanie he won’t put any pressure on her to be anything more than friends. They agree to support one another as they move forward. With that, they go their separate ways.

Endings

Theresa gets a call from Andrew and they agree to meet in the park.

Stefan joins Ava at her table and says he got no new information from the warden about Gabi’s leg. Ava catches him up on her breakup with Harris.

Chad wanders around Horton Square and spies Tom and Alice Horton's plaque. He recalls being there with Abigail and how much she loved her family. Chad vows to make Clyde Weston pay for taking her away from him.

Paulina stands to practice her speech for Abe. After she concludes, he congratulates her and gives her a big hug.

