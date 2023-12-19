Arianne Zucker, Dan Feuerriegel

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Price Place: Chanel arrives home after a long day and is greeted by a moaning and groaning Paulina. She’s concerned her mother looks so tired this late in the day. Chanel suggests they go shopping together but Paulina says she needs to head over to City Hall. They exchange hugs and Chanel exits. Paulina is having difficulty swallowing and says she’s too busy to be sick.

DiMera Mansion – Tunnels: Nicole apologizes to EJ for taking baby Jude. She explains she saw Sloan walk away from the stroller leaving Jude behind. EJ understands why she did what she did but he needs to be returned to Eric and Sloan. Nicole is unconvinced. She thinks EJ’s money and power can help them leave and start a whole new life together. EJ validates her pain and suffering but tries to get her to see how taking another couple’s baby isn’t the answer. He says they will return the baby together.

Salem PD – Lobby: Sloan says she has to tell Eric something just as Harris announces they’ve received a tip on who took the baby. Someone saw a person pushing the stroller out of Horton Square. Rafe notes Nicole is still missing, but Eric wonders if the person who took baby Victoria also took Jude. Just then, Nicole and EJ arrive with baby Jude. Rafe takes Nicole and EJ into the interrogation room as Sloan and Eric head off to call family. Just then, Harris receives a voicemail from Stephanie.

Casa de Johnson: Stephanie is still dealing with her hangover when Chad arrives. He’s there to apologize for the last time he was an asshat. He goes on to say he thinks it’s time to officially end things between the two of them. Chad regrets his actions with Everett and understands why she doesn’t trust him. He also thinks she’s ready for more of a commitment than he’s ready to give. They go back and forth about the children and Stephanie says she wants him and the kids to stay in the apartment. Chad says he’s going to resign from the PR firm to save them both tension and grief.

Stephanie gets a call from Harris, and they agree to meet at the park. Stephanie and Chad tear up as say their goodbyes, and he exits.

Salem PD – Interrogation Room: Rafe begins to question them when Nicole admits to taking Jude. She says Sloan doesn’t deserve to be a mother and EJ pushes her to explain what actually happened. Nicole catches Rafe up on what she saw and why she took the baby home.

Rafe fetches Sloan and Eric and asks Nicole to explain what happened. She catches them up on what happened and why she took baby Jude home. She knows her actions were wrong, but Sloan wants Nicole prosecuted.

Horton Square: Alex is chatting on the phone with Theresa when he runs into Chanel. They exchange pleasantries and decide to sit and chat. Alex catches Chanel up on the latest with Victor’s will and how it’s changed his life. Chanel understands as her family had their own baby swap. They shift topics and Chanel catches him up on reuniting with Johnny. For now, he says he’s going to focus on being a great dad.

Price Place: Chad arrives and catches Paulina up on his breakup with Stephanie and resignation from the PR firm. Before he can exit, Paulina gives Chad coloring books for Thomas and Charlotte. He wants to do better for his kids but is somewhat resigned to the idea that Abigail was his one true love. Paulina smacks him and says we aren’t meant to live our lives alone.

Park: Stephanie tells Harris she’s a little freaked out because she doesn’t remember the night before. The only thing she does remember is the kiss. He explains he took her upstairs because she was in no condition to travel and how she ended up in his t-shirt. All that being said, they didn’t actually hook up. She asks if they can keep it just between them. Harris says he can’t do it as he needs to tell Ava the truth. Stephanie pushes back but Harris is committed to being a good boy scout. After Stephanie exits, Harris calls Ava so they can talk.

Endings

Chanel returns home and finds Paulina laid out on the sofa.

Alex runs into Stephanie and Chad (separately) in Horton Square.

Eric wants to step outside to chat with Sloan. Rafe tells Nicole and EJ he has no choice but to arrest her. EJ and Nicole protest but Rafe says, no matter the reason, what she did was kidnapping. Sloan and Eric walk back into the room and says she asked Nicole to babysit, therefore no crime was committed. Nicole agrees to get help and Sloan and Eric exit.

EJ leaves Nicole and Sloan returns to the interrogation room for a confrontation. She promises to make Nicole's life hell if she ever comes near baby Jude again.

