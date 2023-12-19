Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1105: 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Reaction
On episode 1105 of Daytime Confidential, Luke Kerr, Jillian Bowe, Joshua Baldwin and Melodie Aikels react to the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.
The DC crew give their take on the night's biggest winners and suprises.
Melodie spills tea from the Daytime Emmy red carpet and press line.
Scroll to Continue
Recommended Articles
All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!
Twitter: @DCConfidential, Luke_Kerr, Mike Jubinville, JillianBowe, Josh Baldwin, and Melodie Aikels.
Facebook: Daytime Confidential
Subscribe to Daytime Confidential on iTunes, Google Play, and Spotify.