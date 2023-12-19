Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1105: 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Reaction

DC Confidential Media, Inc.

On episode 1105 of Daytime Confidential, Luke Kerr, Jillian Bowe, Joshua Baldwin and Melodie Aikels react to the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

The DC crew give their take on the night's biggest winners and suprises.

Melodie spills tea from the Daytime Emmy red carpet and press line.

All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

