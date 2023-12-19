Cynthia Watros

On today's General Hospital recap:

Tracy tells Brook Lynn they need to discuss how things will go once she's back at Deception and Ned is surprised to hear about it. After Tracy leaves, Ned questions Lois, who tells him Brook Lynn is going back to Deception to make things right. Brook Lynn says she wants to get the company back for Maxie's sake. Ned says Tracy won't make this easy for her and hopes Tracy doesn't figure out Brook Lynn's plan.

Kevin wonders why Lucy doesn't want Scotty to join them for their lunch. Lucy says Scotty has been pushing her to travel with him to see Serena, but she has other plans. Lucy complains to Kevin about Tracy and Brook Lynn's betrayal.



Scotty interrupts to accuse Lucy of allowing Tracy to walk all over her with Deception. Kevin warns him to back off. Tracy shows up to sit at the bar and Scotty sets his sights on her. Scotty brings up ancient history between them and then insults Luke, so Tracy throws her drink on him before storming off.

Nina tells Ava that Ned is blackmailing her as well and she doesn't have access to the inner workings of Aurora. Ava says she has her own issues and shows her the gun, left in her apartment. Ava believes Nikolas is framing her for killing Austin. Nina says they need a distraction and suggests going to see the live nativity at Rice Plaza. Donna's playing a lamb in the Christmas pageant.

Cyrus comes across them and mentions he's supposed to be a wise man, but Sonny disagrees. Sonny says he's been replaced as Laura and Wise Man Martin interrupts. Laura asks Cyrus to accept the change, so he agrees to let it go. Sonny tells Laura he won't trust Cyrus anywhere near those he cares about.



Sonny asks about Charlotte and Laura says she'll need time to recover emotionally. Sonny mentions how Anna is still upset over the shooting.

Ava's not happy to see Cyrus at the Plaza and doesn't want him anywhere near Avery. Michael reassures her Sonny has taken care of it. Ava runs into Laura and asks about Nikolas' whereabouts. Laura is certain Nikolas will come home when he's ready to face everyone.



Cyrus eavesdrops while Michael and Donna talk about Christmas Eve plans with Sonny and Nina.



Nina tells Michael that Ned knows about the SEC and is blackmailing her for information on Aurora. She tells him to help her get Ned off her back otherwise Ned will tell Sonny to break Michael's blackmail hold on her. Michael's not willing to play ball, so Nina tells him if Ned tells Sonny, then she'll tell Carly that Michael knew and didn't say anything. Cyrus eavesdrops again as Nina begs Michael to make up something about Aurora she can pass off to Ned. Michael agrees to take care of Ned, so Sonny doesn't find out.



Sonny wonders why Ava is so jumpy and what she's not telling him. Donna interrupts to ask Sonny if Ava and Avery can join them at Christmas to open presents. Ava comes up with an excuse, but Sonny wants his girls to get what they want. Cyrus watches from afar while everyone gets along.

Carly tells Sam that Brennan was just there in the diner but took off. She says he seemed harmless, but Sam warns her to keep her distance and to call Dante if he comes back. After Sam leaves, Brennan returns so Carly makes nice, but he sees her phone with his information. He wonders how she figured it out, but Carly just claims to have checked him out online.



Hume eavesdrops on Anna and Dante waiting for her contact on the docks. Sam calls Dante to warn him and Hume takes a shot at them. Hume wants Anna's cooperation, so she comes out and hands him the key to the safety deposit box.



Anna tries to convince Hume that Brennan will tire of him and dispose of him like he did with Forsyth. She keeps him distracted long enough for Dante to go around and knock him out. Hume comes around and Anna asks where Brennan is. Sam arrives and tells them he's at Kelly's.



Brennan brings up Dante (blooper of the day, he calls him Carly's son in law, which he isn't. Dante is Carly's ex stepson via Sonny and ex cousin in law via Lulu). He says he's made it his business to know everything about Sonny and wonders what he's going to do with her. Carly brings up her navy seal boyfriend as well as her mobster ex-husband. Brennan makes a grab for her, but she smacks him with a tray as Anna and Dante show up, guns blazing.



Carly is grateful to Sam for getting Dante there in time. Anna meets with her contact and gives him the file and the wallet. Brennan is taken away in handcuffs.

