Perkie’s Observations: Trina Rejects Esme’s Olive Branch

Tabyana Ali

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Gregory talks to Alexis about Tracy and how he's going to ask her to jump out of a plane, to remove the item off his bucket list. Alexis doesn't think Tracy would be interested and tells him to jump on his own. He says once his disease progresses, he'll be alone and wants to do this with a partner, so Alexis decides to go skydiving with him.

Chase and Brook Lynn take Leo and Violet to Rice Plaza for Christmas shopping. He wants everything to be special for his father this year.

Kristina and Blaze hang out at Rice Plaza and hold hands until they run into Brook Lynn and Blaze is quick to let go. Violet talks about Santa and Leo tells hers it's not scientifically possible for there to be a Santa. Brook Lynn and Chase drag Leo away while Blaze repairs the damage with Violet.

TJ and Molly discuss their surrogacy plans with the doctor (who wasn't Dr Navarro) and how quickly they want this to happen. The doctor tells them it could take up to six months, following all protocol. Molly is disappointed and upset they're starting from scratch. Molly worries about Kristina's plans, telling TJ the youth center is scheduled to open in June and they can't ask her to push it back. Molly doesn't think they should ask Kristina to put her life on hold.

Brennan stops by Kelly's and lets Carly know his business in town is not done and he'll be here for a while longer. The two make small talk and Brennan says he'd like to get to know her better. Carly says it can only be as friends since she's seeing someone.

Dante tells Anna he's been investigating Forsyth which upsets her since it could be dangerous. He gives her the paperwork he found along with the three photos. Dante wants to know the name of the third person and Anna tells him he's John Brennan, the current director of the WSB.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Brook Lynn Vows to Secure Deception for Maxie

The two discuss the case and come to the conclusion Brennan wants to erase any knowledge of the report and anyone involved. Dante shows her the wallet with the 21-digit number and Anna figures it's where the money ended up.



Sam tells Carly she's working on a case and Carly sees the photo of Brennan on Sam's ipad. She tells Sam that Brennan claimed to be a security expert, but Sam tells her that he's head of the WSB.

Hume updates Brennan on Anna's current whereabouts, meeting Dante at the hospital morgue. Hume says he's done a check on Dante and found out about Dante getting a safety deposit box and how he retrieved a package from the train station lockers. Brennan assumes that means Anna has the report.

Esme stops by Spencer's and asks to speak with Trina alone. Esme thanks her for encouraging Spencer to move out and let her stand on her own. Trina says she did it for Spencer not Esme. Esme says she's hoping Trina will forgive her for everything she did and maybe someday be friends, but Trina disagrees. Trina says even if Esme doesn't remember what she did, Trina does and the best they'll be is cordial.

Trina tells Spencer about her conversation with Esme but says she still doesn't trust her.

Esme is putting ornaments on a tree with Ace, when she remembers doing the same thing last year.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!