The Young and the Restless Recap: Victoria and Cole Anxiously Await the DNA Test Results
The Young and the Restless Recap for December 18, 2023
On today's The Young and the Restless recap:
Victoria and Cole arrive to see Nikki. They say they are going to hear something today about the DNA test results. Just then, Michael arrives with news from Oregon. Victoria anxiously asks if Claire will be released.
