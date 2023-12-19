Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Recap: Victoria Quizzes Claire About Jordan

The Young and the Restless Recap for December 19, 2023
On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: 

Claire doesn’t know how she’s supposed to believe Victoria and Cole want anything to do with her. Victoria admits her family has been through hell and no one is forgetting it anytime soon. However, the DNA test results put everything in a different light. She now understands just how much Claire was manipulated by her Aunt Jordan. Cole chimes in saying Jordan making Claire believe her parents neither loved nor wanted her is unforgivable. He believes there’s more to Claire than what happened in that cabin. Victoria hopes she’s able to get the help she needs and vows they will support her. With that, Victoria asks where Jordan is and what she might have planned next. 

What did you think of today's episode? Sound off in the comments!

