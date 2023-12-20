Skip to main content

90210 Alum AnnaLynne McCord Joins Days of Our Lives

From Los Angeles to Salem!
AnnaLynne McCord

AnnaLynne McCord

From primetime soaps to daytime sudsers! Former 90210 star AnnaLynne McCord (ex-Naomi) is joining Days of Our Lives, according to Deadline.

Also known for her role as Eden on Nip/Tuck, McCord has inked a one-year deal to appear on the Salem-set sudser. The show describes her character, Marin, as a:

fascinating and complicated woman who is devastatingly beautiful, almost angelic in her outward appearance. The desire of many but her heart belongs to only one man who continues to push her away for her own good.

Look for McCord to make her DAYS debut later in 2024.

