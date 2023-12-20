Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Finn Tells Bridget That Eric Still Has a Chance at Recovery

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for December 20, 2023
Tanner Novlan, Ashley Jones

On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap: 

Finn and Bridget are consulting with another doctor. They thank her for consulting and she exits. Bridget leans over Eric and says she knew the procedure wasn't a certainty. Finn reminds her all hope is not lost and Eric still has a chance at recovery. Bridget says she just wants her father back the way he was. Just then, Donna and Brooke enter. They ask Bridget if Eric is going to pull through. 

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Zende Wants to Finish Eric's Fashion Line

What did you think of today's episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

