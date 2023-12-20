Colton Little, Emily O’Brien

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Shin Boarding House: Tripp and Wendy are excited about spending their first Christmas together. Wendy is happy they are together because the remainder of her family is half way around the world. Tripp asks about how she usually celebrates the holidays and schools him on Chinese traditions. Wendy also goes into stories of her time with Li when she was a kid. She wishes she could tell Li she loves him and was proud of him.

Salem Inn – Konstantin’s Room: Konstantin is furious and calls Theresa.

Brady Pub: Outside the pub, Xander runs into Alex. He ribs Alex about Bella magazine’s lagging sales and calls him a screw up. He thinks Maggie made the right decision when she originally shut it down. Alex doesn’t think it’s prudent to take business advice from the former gardener. Xander suggests they put their differences aside for Christmas so they can make Maggie happy. Alex gets snarky and exits.

Horton Square: Sarah and Victoria run into Maggie. She’s enjoying the festivities in the square before heading to Doug and Julie’s place. She tells Sarah how much she’s missing Victor. Just then, Konstantin walks out of the inn and eavesdrops from behind the Christmas tree.

Sarah wonders if Maggie is missing Victor even more because Konstantin moved out. Maggie denies the assertion but Sarah pushes. She says it was time for Konstantin to go. She honored Victor’s memory by paying off Konstantin’s debts. Beyond that, nothing and no one is worth putting her family in danger. Maggie says she needs to do more shopping. Sarah wants to join but needs to check in with Xander and exits.

Alex arrives and Maggie wants to chat about Titan. He resists but she pushes forward and asks about the money issues associated with the resurrection of Bella magazine. She also mentions how unqualified Theresa is for running the relaunch. Alex doesn’t respond and says he thinks it’s better if he and Theresa don’t come to Christmas dinner. Maggie pushes back but Alex says he’s out and exits… as Konstantin continues to take everything in.

Maggie is berating herself when Konstantin approaches. She didn’t know he was still in town. Konstantin lies saying he came back from visiting his family. He asks if he can treat her to some egg nog and she reluctantly agrees.

Park: Theresa sits alone and ignores Konstantin’s call. Just then, Andrew appears (squeal!). They embrace but Andrew clearly has bad news. He’s been investigating the kidnapping of Sarah’s baby. He’s reviewed the evidence and knows she’s the one who took Victoria. He shows her the picture and Theresa hesitantly admits it was her. He wants to know what she was thinking which leads her to flashback to right before the kidnapping.

Andrew explains how John and Steve think Konstantin and the Greek mafia are involved which makes him even more curious how Theresa figures in. She explains how she met Konstantin and confirms his involvement in the kidnapping. She says the Greek mafia isn’t involved but does explain how he wanted to set up a situation to save the baby. Theresa says she agreed to help to try and play matchmaker for Maggie. Andrew thinks it sounds exactly like something Theresa would get herself into. He wonders why he shouldn’t turn her in.

Theresa says she feels sorry for what she did. Andrew believes her but has heard this story time and time again. He says he’s going to tell John, Steve, and Shane he was unable to clear up the photo. He makes Theresa promise to steer clear of Konstantin and keep her nose clean. He vows it’s the last time he’ll cover for her. With that, Andrew wishes her a Merry Christmas and exits.

Alex runs into Theresa in the park and immediately notices her distress.

Salem PD – Lobby: Jada is irritated she still hasn’t solved Victoria’s kidnapping. Rafe thinks she should give herself a break since the baby is already home. He changes the topic and asks if she’s decided about moving in with him. Jada says she’s been debating the decision. She wants to move in with him, but then heard about Stephanie’s breakup with Chad. The situation reminded her about her relationship with Bobby (the ex-husband has a name!) and all that went wrong. Jada doesn’t want to repeat the same mistakes.

Jada hopes Rafe understands she’s not quite ready to take that particular step. Rafe says he’s good and wants her to be ready when she decides to move in. She thanks him for his understanding and asks if they can continue to have sleepovers. Rafe agrees and gives her a gift. Jada now has a set of keys to his house.

Brady Pub: Sarah and Xander talk about Victoria. She wants to take the baby to Doug and Julie’s for her first Horton Christmas. They go back and forth about where Victoria should spend the evening and the following morning.

Endings

Wendy gets a call from her mother who is clearly distressed. She hangs up and tells Tripp her father’s health is declining and her mother wants her to move back to China.

Jada wants to head to the house so she and Rafe can get all nekkid. With that, they head out.

Sarah says Victoria only has one first Christmas so she thinks they should spend both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day together. He’s concerned Doug and Julie (mostly Julie) will not want him around. Sarah is certain everything will be ok.

Konstantin regales Maggie with a story about Victor from their childhood. Maggie is unfamiliar with the story as he rarely spoke of his childhood (also because Konstantin likely made it up). She asks what his plans are for Christmas and invites him to Doug and Julie’s for the Horton tree trimming. Shocking no one, he accepts.

Theresa lies by telling Alex she’s feeling the stress of the holiday season. He tells her they aren’t going to Maggie’s for Christmas and made reservations at The Bistro. Theresa approves but says she still has shopping to do. They agree to meet up later.

Konstantin calls Theresa and reminds her how difficult he can make her life. She says she’s no longer willing to do anything to help him with Maggie. Konstantin says she will help or else.

