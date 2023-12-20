GH's Tabyana Ali Previews Trina's Merry Christmas: "Her Dream Come True"

Tabyana Ali and Nicholas Chavez YouTube

It's hopefully going to be a holly-jolly Christmas for General Hospital's Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) and Trina (Tabyana Ali). This past year has been fraught for the duo, but can they put all that behind them in time for Christmas? Ali teased what fans can expect from a "Sprina" holiday celebration to Soap Opera Digest.

Trina's mom Portia (Brook Kerr) hasn't been Spencer's biggest fan, but the doctor extends an olive branch to her daughter's love for Christmas. In fact, the MD and the Cassadine heir chat it up in a way that helps Portia begin to see him in a new light, as Spencer tells Portia how he feels about her daughter. Ali said:

I know if she heard this conversation, Trina would be giddy!

The Robinson-Ashford clan begins to decorate the tree, and Portia asks Spencer to stick around. Ali said:

It is extremely heartwarming. Trina gets to have all of her favorite people together, like I said, and Spencer’s included in that. She probably never really thought that would happen. She probably imagined it and dreamed of it, and it’s like she’s getting to have her dream come true, to have all of her people together and celebrating these special moments like a family.

And Ms. Robinson is sure to thank her mother for reaching out to her boyfriend. Ali added: