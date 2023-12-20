Veronica Redd, Sean Dominic

On today's The Young and the Restless recap:

Mamie and Nate enter Chancellor-Winters. She asks how he's holding up as he recalls his last visit. Mamie says his conditional status is only temporary and his return will soon be permanent. She says she's in his corner and everyone should be allowed to make mistakes. Nate never thought he would be a part of the family company again. Mamie says the past is behind them and they need to look to the future. Nate wonders if he should expect any further surprises from her.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Victoria Quizzes Claire About Jordan

What did you think of today's episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!