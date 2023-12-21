General Hospital Reveals Details About Episodes Honoring Jackie Zeman

ABC/Christine Bartolucci

Very soon, General Hospital will pay homage to longtime star Jackie Zeman (Bobbie). Zeman, who passed away earlier this year at age 70, will be honored on GH episodes the week of Jan. 10, 2024, per People.

During the week of New Year's, the audience will learn that Bobbie has died. Two tributes to the stalwart nurse will air on Wednesday, Jan. 10 and Thursday, Jan. 11, in which the citizens of Port Chuck honor the late redhead.

Expect Port Charles mainstays and faces from the past to honor Bobbie. Carly (Laura Wright), Maxie (Kirsten Storms), Liz (Rebecca Herbst), Scott (Kin Shriner), Anna (Finola Hughes), Lucy (Zeman's real-life pal Lynn Herring), and Bobbie's son Lucas (Ryan Carnes) will all participate.

Wright said:

When we shot the memorial, the entire cast was there. And it wasn't just for Bobbie; it was for Jackie as well. I mean, walking on set and seeing her photo, seeing all the pamphlets of like when you come to a memorial or a celebration of life, the pamphlet speaking about the individual and who is going to speak, it was bittersweet. It was about Jackie and everyone was so present. … It was like we as a cast got to really say goodbye.

Bobbie's daughter Carly will connect with Bobbie's friend Felicia (Kristina Wagner). However, a stranger will pop in and instigate the reveal of a big secret, which will prompt Carly and Felicia to head to Amsterdam to resolve Bobbie's affairs.