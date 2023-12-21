Enzo de Angelis, Rebecca Herbst

On today’s General Hospital recap: Curtis tells the family about the clinical trial that could restore his mobility. Spencer joins the Ashfords and Portia complains to Curtis. Spencer tells Portia and Curtis he wants them to get closer now that he loves Trina but Portia questions his love. Spencer says he knows what he put Trina through and he'll earn their forgiveness and trust. Spencer's gift to Trina is a pair of earrings. Spencer decides he should head out, but Portia asks him to stay.

Marshall and Stella discuss his conversation with Ghost Irene. Marshall is grateful to Stella for helping with his family. The two share a dance and then have a moment before she breaks it off.

Violet is not a happy camper which concerns Liz and Finn. Jake keeps her company and tries to get her to tell him what's wrong. Violet says her daddy is going to jail, but Finn says he's just being investigated. He promises he didn't do anything wrong and won't go away.

Liz and Aiden discuss Cameron not coming home for Christmas and she asks if he feels badly his brothers have girlfriends. Aiden says there is someone he likes as well and tells her all about Tobias. Liz thanks him for trusting her and the two share a hug.

Spinelli shows up at Maxie's, telling them his apartment is flooded and Maxie wants him to move in with them. Felicia agrees it's a good idea and Georgie begs Maxie to let him stay. Spinelli agrees but says he's going to pay rent. Alone with Felicia, she and Spinelli discuss how they came up with this plan to get money for Maxie without her knowing the truth.

Josslyn is surprised when Adam says he's not going home and will stay in the dorms for Christmas. Josslyn tells Dex she should invite Adam to Carly's for Christmas Eve and calls her mother. Josslyn calls Adam back in and says he's invited to Carly's house.

Anna summons Valentin and tells him Forsyth was responsible for the arson and Brennan's involvement. Valentin admits he should have told her about Charlotte, and she apologizes for what happened. Anna believes she's no longer in danger, but he should keep his distance from her in case. The two almost kiss but she backs off and says despite her love for him he has to deal with Charlotte. Anna says she can't be part of his family. The two declare their love for each other but ultimately say goodbye.

Laura and Kevin spend time with Charlotte while Valentin is out. In her room, Charlotte looks at her bullet wound in the mirror and then puts the Cassadine crest necklace on. Kevin finds her and points out the necklace and she says it was Helena's, willed to her by Victor.

Kevin tells Laura he heard Charlotte talking to herself about her battle wound. Kevin also tells her about the Cassadine necklace Charlotte was wearing. Laura can't believe why Charlotte would want to emulate Helena. Kevin thinks she's looking for role models and she's using them to cope with her trauma.

Laura says she spent years trying to save Nikolas from the Cassadine darkness and can't believe Charlotte is going down the same path. She feels she needs to get through to Charlotte.

