Skip to main content

TMZ Delves Into Mayim Bialik's Jeopardy! Departure

Sources tell the site why Bialik exited the game show
Mayim Bialik, Jeopardy!

On Dec. 15, Mayim Bialik announced via Instagram that she would no longer be hosting Jeopardy!. She stated:

Now, sources are telling TMZ that Bialik's exit came because the show realized it didn't need two hosts (Bialik and Ken Jennings). Insiders at Sony Studios informed the site that execs weren't angry when the Call Me Kat actress decided to step away from her hosting gig once the the writers' strike went into effect. 

However, Jennings reportedly stepped up to the plate in her absence and improved his hosting skills. The site reported:

our sources say she eventually fell so far out of touch, Sony execs simply decided to press on without her.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

In addition, Sony apparently tried to accommodate Bialik's schedule while she was a host. She wasn't always a fan of production decisions and employee changes, however, including the hiring of EP Michael Davies

Because Bialik works well with celebrity contestants, Sony would apparently be game to have her return to helm primetime specials (and they apparently still feel that way). However, TMZ added:

we're told Mayim made it clear it was all or nothing. 

As a result, Sony bosses turned down having Bialik come back. According to TMZ:

 Mayim released her statement Friday without consulting Sony.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik, Jeopardy!
Game Shows

Jeopardy! EP Michael Davies Talks Mayim Bialik's Departure and Ken Jennings Getting The Gig

By Daytime ConfidentialComment
Mayim Bialik, Jeopardy!
Game Shows

TMZ Reports Jeopardy! Wants Mayim Bialik as Full-Time Host

By Carly SilverComment
Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik, Jeopardy!
Game Shows

TMZ Reports Ken Jennings And Mayim Bialik to Host Jeopardy! For Rest of Year

By Carly SilverComment
Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik, Jeopardy!
Game Shows

Jeopardy! EP Michael Davies Confirms Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik as Season 39 Hosts

By Carly SilverComment