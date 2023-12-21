TMZ Delves Into Mayim Bialik's Jeopardy! Departure

Sources tell the site why Bialik exited the game show

ABC/Casey Durkin

On Dec. 15, Mayim Bialik announced via Instagram that she would no longer be hosting Jeopardy!. She stated:

Now, sources are telling TMZ that Bialik's exit came because the show realized it didn't need two hosts (Bialik and Ken Jennings). Insiders at Sony Studios informed the site that execs weren't angry when the Call Me Kat actress decided to step away from her hosting gig once the the writers' strike went into effect.

However, Jennings reportedly stepped up to the plate in her absence and improved his hosting skills. The site reported:

our sources say she eventually fell so far out of touch, Sony execs simply decided to press on without her.

In addition, Sony apparently tried to accommodate Bialik's schedule while she was a host. She wasn't always a fan of production decisions and employee changes, however, including the hiring of EP Michael Davies.

Because Bialik works well with celebrity contestants, Sony would apparently be game to have her return to helm primetime specials (and they apparently still feel that way). However, TMZ added:

we're told Mayim made it clear it was all or nothing.

As a result, Sony bosses turned down having Bialik come back. According to TMZ: