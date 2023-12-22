Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Bridget and Finn Discuss Removing Eric’s Ventilator

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for December 21, 2023
On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Bridget sits by Eric’s bedside as Finn approaches. They discuss how the respiratory specialist is worried about Eric developing an infection. They agree he is at risk for all kinds of medical issues as long as he remains on the ventilator. Bridget worries if they don’t remove it now, Eric could die. Finn backs her up saying, “it’s now or never.” 

