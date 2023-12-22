On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Bridget sits by Eric’s bedside as Finn approaches. They discuss how the respiratory specialist is worried about Eric developing an infection. They agree he is at risk for all kinds of medical issues as long as he remains on the ventilator. Bridget worries if they don’t remove it now, Eric could die. Finn backs her up saying, “it’s now or never.”

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Finn Tells Bridget That Eric Still Has a Chance at Recovery

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!