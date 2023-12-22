Bill Hayes, Susan Seaforth-Hayes

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Alice Horton’s Living Room: Doug is looking at the Christmas tree when Julie brings in the ornaments. She flashes back to an earlier time with Alice and Tom! Alice send Julie upstairs to get Addie. When they return, Alice tells Doug how he’s become family to them and presents him with his Horton ornament. Tom presents him with a legal set of adoption papers prepared by Mickey.

In real time, Thomas and Charlotte come downstairs with Chad. They’re unresponsive to presents or cookies. They head upstairs and Chad tells Doug and Julie they are missing Abigail and Stephanie. Just then, Sarah, Xander and Victoria arrive. Julie gets all giddy and welcomes Victoria Horton. Sarah corrects her by adding Xander’s last name. Sarah inquires about Maggie, just as she walks in with Konstantin.

Maggie introduces Konstantin and Julie is as nice as she can be to an unexpected interloper. Doug tells Julie that Konstantin reminds him of his younger self and not in the good way. Sarah pulls Maggie aside and she explains why Konstantin is with her. Sarah’s ok with him being there as she likes him and is grateful he rescued Victoria.

Marlena and John’s Penthouse: Theresa arrives with gifts for Tater Tot. Brady says they are going to celebrate with John and Marlena and then head over to the Kiriakis mansion. Tate says he’s not going to the Kiriakis celebration as he’ll be working at the Brady Pub. Theresa says she was also invited but will also be absent. She says she got the invitation from Alex as they are now dating. Brady wonders if their status change came before or after his new found fortune. The two begin to yell at one another prompting Tate to grab his coat to leave. He chastises his parents and both of them apologize and ask him to stay. Brady and Theresa promise to get along and say they will celebrate Christmas Eve together as a family.

They order Chinese food and discuss past Christmas celebrations in Los Angeles. Theresa, Brady and Tate smile, laugh and look like an actual family. Brady asks about Tate’s relationship with Holly. He grabs the present he was going to give her, throws it in the trash, and declares their relationship done. They dip into a conversation about school and Tate says he would rather remain in Salem to finish high school. Theresa and Brady say it’s his decision and he immediately says he wants to stay.

Horton Square: Everett and Stephanie sit down to discuss business. She says she doesn’t have plans and Everett says he doesn’t celebrate Christmas and Hanukkah has already passed. They finish with their work and Everett exits. Just then, Stephanie’s phone rings with a call from Chad. He asks if she will come to the Horton celebration.

Alice Horton’s Dining Room: Stephanie arrives and Chad thanks her for showing up for Charlotte and Thomas. They agree they were focused on their own issues and ignored the children. They agree to work together to fix the situation. Chad tells Stephanie he owes her an apology for embarking on their relationship too soon after losing Abigail. Stephanie knows he didn’t mean to cause her pain and understands the pain he and the kids experienced after such a tragedy. With that, they decide to head upstairs to chat with Charlotte and Thomas.

Alice Horton’s Living Room: Maggie tells Konstantin she’s been an honorary Horton for as long as she can remember. Julie stands and says Maggie IS a Horton. She married into the family and that is for life. When you hurt one of them, you hurt all of them. Doug chimes in saying Konstantin will see, when they hang the ornaments, just how many Hortons Maggie calls family. Everyone awkwardly laughs and Maggie pulls Konstantin over to the tree. Konstantin asks Maggie about Victor being at past celebrations which leads her to a brief flashback of a past Christmas Eve.

Everett arrives at the celebration and thanks Doug for the invitation. When he hangs up his coat, Julie smacks Doug for inviting him and reminds him of his connection to Stephanie. Just then, Chad, Stephanie and the kids enter to open a few presents. Everett returns and immediately the tension level in the room rises. Everett explains how Doug invited him and Chad awkwardly says it’s ok. All the while, Doug and Julie gossip in the corner.

Maggie explains to Konstantin how every Horton born into the family gets an ornament and others can “earn” them. Sarah jumps in saying ornament privileges can be lost but never discarded. The discarded ornaments are retired to the cellar (I had no idea there was a Horton cellar. It sounds a lot like the Martin attic in Pine Valley).

Julie calls the group to attention and says it’s time to hang the ornaments. All the folks in the room who were born Hortons or “earned” their place on the tree get to work (Maggie hanging Victor’s ornament about took me out). After Xander hangs his ornament, Maggie pulls out the newest one for baby Victoria.

Endings

Tate opens gifts from Theresa and Brady. Tate says how great Christmas has been and says his Christmas miracle is having a nice, peaceful night with his parents.

Doug and Julie lead a chorus of Christmas carols. Maggie and Konstantin say their goodbyes to Julie. He thanks her for the hospitality. Julie says he can send a thank you note from wherever he ends up (giggle).

Stephanie and Chad share a moment before Everett interrupts. They all say their goodbyes before Everett and Stephanie exit.

Sarah gets Victoria packed up and ready to go with Xander. They both say they can’t wait for the next day when they’ll celebrate together.

Konstantin thanks Maggie for having her driver drop him in the square. He thanks her for the evening and Maggie kisses him on the cheek. They wish each other well and Maggie exits - as Konstantin looks back and glares.

Doug and Julie sit in front of the tree and talk about how proud Tom and Alice would be by the continuation of their legacy. We now flashback to the Horton family bringing Christmas to Tom in his hospital bed. Jennifer Rose has baby Abigail and they hang her new ornament on the tree. Mickey and Maggie stand near as Tom asks them to hang his ornament. Tom thinks it’s not Christmas without Doug and Julie. Just then, Alice ducks out of the room and returns with the duo! Tom is thrilled and it gets even better when they all learn Doug and Julie remarried while they were in Switzerland. In real time, Julie and Doug are grateful for family. They cry and kiss and wish each other and everyone a Merry Christmas.

(What is this watery substance falling from my eyes?)

