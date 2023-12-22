Ashley Puzemis

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Brady Pub: Marlena, Kayla, and Kate get together to discuss their exceptionally eventful year and toast another holiday season in Salem. They have a seat and continue to drink. Kate thinks they should all get matching tattoos to commemorate their trip to heaven – Kayla suggests angels. Just then, Steve and John enter and Roman emerges from the back.

They sit together and review their histories. Steve recalls watching over John when he was “the pawn.” John can’t imagine where he would be today without Steve’s intervention (are we getting an “It’s a Wonderful Life” type episode for John?). Steve begins to play his harmonica as John and Marlena continue the discussion of his beginnings in Salem. He flashes back to giving Marlena a charm bracelet with all her children’s birthdays. In real time, she admires the bracelet and they all note how amazing it is they are together all these years later (Have mercy, a Yo Ling mention…).

The men decide they need beers as the women continue to drink martinis. Just then, Kate realizes she’s lost her wedding ring. She notes she was baking pies (Really?) earlier and worries someone may choke on it – cue John choking on it. They flashback to Roman originally putting the ring on her finger.

Roman asks for help wrapping gifts which leads Kayla and Steve to think back to their early times. She recalls how dangerous Victor was and how she feared for her life (the flashback referenced Kayla in a Santa suit disguise). John chimes in noting Victor knew everything about his past and took that information to his grave. He’s at peace with not knowing the details of his origin story (John’s had eleventy origin stories… Did anyone notice the odd look on Steve’s face during this discussion?).

Horton Square: Chanel and Paulina are engaging in last minute shopping. Chanel discusses how tired her mother has been lately when Paulina loses her breath and needs to take a seat. Chanel is worried and wants her to see a doctor. She suddenly notices a lump in her mother’s neck and insists they go straight to the emergency room.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: Johnny and Holly discuss all the places their family members have gone for the holidays (Nicole left Holly alone?). Johnny understands how difficult things have been for EJ and Nicole but wonders how she is. Holly asks if he can watch “It’s a Wonderful Life” with her. He says he’s headed to Chanel’s to watch it which leads Holly to understand she’ll be spending her birthday alone. Johnny is mortified he forgot and promises to bring a little joy to her special day.

Johnny calls “Grub Dash” and a cake immediately appears. Holly is thankful and notes she’s turned 17, which is the age of consent in this state. Johnny is icked out by this particular revelation and moves things along. Just then, he gets a call from Chanel letting him know about her mother. Johnny tells Holly and quickly makes his exit.

Holly tries to watch “It’s a Wonderful Life” but can’t concentrate. She eyes the liquor bottles and decides to partake. She takes a sip and wishes herself a happy birthday. Holly quickly gets a buzz and begins to construct text messages to send Johnny’s way. She ends her VERY LONG text with an “I love you.” Before she sends it, she comes to her senses but doesn’t delete it.

University Hospital – Lobby: Johnny arrives to meet up with Paulina and Chanel. He quickly uses his DiMera connections to get her into an exam room. After getting Paulina settled, Chanel rejoins Johnny in the lobby. Johnny recalls another time he spent the holidays in the hospital. He tells Chanel about having cancer as a kid and the resulting surgery (we never talk about Johnny’s prosthetic eye). Just then, he gets a call from Holly. Johnny quickly realizes Holly is plastered. She accidentally breaks a glass, calls him a jerk and hangs up. Chanel tells Johnny to go check on Holly. He’s hesitant to leave her but Chanel pushes and Johnny agrees.

Endings

Johnny arrives home to find the broken glass on the ground and Holly passed out on the couch. He rouses her and she apologizes about the glass. She goes back to sleep and Johnny covers her in a blanket. Just then, he receives a call from Chanel asking about Holly.

Chanel hangs with Paulina and asks about calling Abe. Paulina doesn’t want to worry him and insists she’ll be up and about in time to host Christmas festivities tomorrow.

Roman gets a call from Julie for a last-minute pie order. He goes on to tell the group about both Xander and Konstantin being added to the Horton guest list. No one in the room is thrilled to hear about the additions.

Marlena notices John is off. He explains how all the talk of the past has made him focus on his own history…

