On today’s General Hospital recap: Dante stops by Sonny's to tell him about the shootout on the docks and how Brennan had ties with Pikeman. Dante says Hume is talking about Pikeman and warns Sonny if he was involved, he could be investigated by the Feds. Sonny asks if Brennan was responsible for the pool shooting but Dante doesn't think so. Sonny says whoever did the shooting is still out there.

Nina thinks Ava should confide in Sonny, but Ava claims she can take care of it, which Sonny overhears. Nina tells Sonny about the gun, and he insists Ava tell him everything. Ava explains about the photos of dead Austin, the notes and the gun. Sonny insists she bring the gun over tomorrow so he can have Brick trace it.

Molly and TJ discuss the surrogacy with Kristina and how the process will take longer to find an egg donor than they were expecting. Kristina reassures them she'll make it work but Molly admits she's not sure how much heartbreak they can stand. Later, Kristina offers to be the donor as well as the surrogate.

Sam spots the sky diving brochure and disclaimer and Alexis tells her she has to do it, no matter how terrified she is. Alexis explains about Gregory and how she gave him her word she would go with him. Sam reminds her about her osteoporosis, but Alexis says she gave her word. Dante shows up, sees the flyer and says he's done it and how awesome it was. Despite her fear, Alexis decides she'll do it.

Sasha joins Maxie's family for Christmas Eve as Cody drops by with gifts for everyone. Felicia mentions Mac being out of town on business. Spinelli is angry to find Cody there which surprises Felicia. Cody agrees he was not a good person when he first came to town, but Spinelli still wants him gone.

After Cody leaves, Sasha chastises Spinelli reminding him Cody helped her escape and saved her life. She believes Cody has earned her trust. Felicia says Cody has turned things around and Spin should be more accepting of who Cody is now.

Spinelli takes off to apologize to Cody, but Felicia now has doubts which she shares with Maxie and Sasha. Felicia brings up the paternity results, which triggers Sasha's memory of Cody telling her he's Mac's son. Maxie doesn't think Cody was lying about the test results. Felicia disagrees and says it bothers her not to know the truth.

Spinelli finds Cody at the stables and says he regrets his behavior and promises not to object his existence anymore. Spinelli knows Cody is getting closer to Maxie and the family now that he's working at Deception and is extending a truce but still doesn't trust Cody. Spinelli warns him not to step out of line, but his exuberance causes Comet to reach over and bite him. Cody accepts Spinelli's non apology, but Spinelli warns he'll be watching.

Tracy, Olivia and Brook Lynn discuss how Monica injured herself on some ice and won't be available for Christmas Eve celebrations. Tracy, Lois and Olivia get into an argument, but everyone is thrilled when Yuri wheels Monica in via wheelchair.

Monica tells Lois she's welcome to stay because she enjoys her company. Tracy apologizes to Olivia for insulting her and Olivia begrudgingly accepts. Tracy brings up the Ned issue and is surprised to realize Olivia and Lois have never hashed out their relationship with him.

Olivia checks in with Lois about the length of her visit and the two discuss how much they want Lois to stay longer. Ned seems happy to have his ex and his current wives together which causes Olivia to give him the side eye. (Nothing says Happy New Year like a jealous Olivia)

Michael tells Ned he wants a truce and offers him the voting proxy on half his ELQ shares. Ned wonders if there is a catch and asks why he's doing Nina's dirty work. Michael says he's only giving Ned the power on the condition he keeps quiet. Ned wonders why Michael isn't pushing Nina out of his family for good.

Michael says exposing NIna would hurt Sonny and Willow and wouldn't give Drew his time back. He says he is the single largest ELQ shareholder, giving Ned the voting proxies on half of his shares. Ned warns him not to trust Nina.

Michael and family head over to Sonny's and he tells Nina about dealing with Ned. Nina complains to Ava, but she takes Michael's side. Ava says Nina did hurtful things and Michael won't accept it. Ava accuses Nina of not understanding why people don't forgive her but promises she has Nina’s back.

