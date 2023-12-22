The Young and the Restless Recap for December 21, 2023

Amelia Heinle

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Victoria enters Claire’s room carrying a bag filled with clothes and supplies. She begins to unpack when she notices a bracelet near the head of the bed. She picks it up which leads her to flashback to the cabin and the memory of it being on Jordan’s wrist.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Mamie Welcomes Nate Back to Chancellor-Winters

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!