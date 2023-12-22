Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Recap: Victoria Finds Jordan’s Bracelet on Claire’s Bed

The Young and the Restless Recap for December 21, 2023
Amelia Heinle

Amelia Heinle

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Victoria enters Claire’s room carrying a bag filled with clothes and supplies. She begins to unpack when she notices a bracelet near the head of the bed. She picks it up which leads her to flashback to the cabin and the memory of it being on Jordan’s wrist. 

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Mamie Welcomes Nate Back to Chancellor-Winters

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_1355
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Victoria Quizzes Claire About Jordan

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_2269
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Victoria, Claire, and Nikki Discuss Jordan’s Impact

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_1155
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Jordan and Claire Hold All the Cards

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_1218
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Victoria and Cole Visit Claire

By Joshua BaldwinComment