The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Ridge Prays for a Christmas Miracle

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for December 22, 2023
On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Eric’s family is surrounding his bed when Bridget approaches and says she talked to the doctor who has been in charge of his ventilator. She had the final sign off for removing the life-saving machine. Donna confirms with Finn and Bridget this is the decision they should make. As the family decides to move forward towards Eric’s recovery, Finn steps in and says it’s the right decision and none of them should lose faith. Ridge says they are all going to hope and pray for a Christmas miracle. 

