Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of December 25-29, 2023

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Stefan (Brandon Barash) tries to persuade EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) to help get rid of Clyde (James Read).

Wendy (Victoria Grace) and Melinda (Tina Huang) bond over their childhood experiences.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) begins therapy with Marlena (Deidre Hall).

Paulina (Jackée Harry) meets with Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) to plan treatment for her medical condition.

Konstantin (John Kapelos) is snatched from the park.

Salem’s residents gather at The Bistro for a New Year’s Eve extravaganza.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!