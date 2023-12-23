Avery Pohl

On today’s General Hospital recap: Finn prepares to read the Christmas story at the hospital. Gregory tells Brook Lynn his wish is for them to get married sooner rather than later and she agrees.



Jordan is not happy to see Cyrus at the hospital, but he doesn't understand why she isn't more charitable at this time of year. Jordan says she can't prove Cyrus was behind TJ's kidnapping but when he slips up, she'll send him back to prison.



Esme drops Ace off at Laura's so he can spend time with Spencer. Esme has another memory of last year's Christmas. After she leaves, Spencer wonders if anyone else thought she was acting strangely, but both Kevin and Laura believe Esme just wanted to do something nice. Cyrus stops by with a present for Ace and greetings for the holiday season.



Carly welcomes Adam to the house for Christmas Eve but alone with Josslyn, she wonders why Adam isn't with his family.



Josslyn offers to pay for Adam's flight home, but he angrily says he doesn't want to go home. He tells her to stay out of it and storms out.



Sam tells Alexis about Drew getting Scout into the private school and how she doesn't want to go. Sam doesn't understand why Drew is pushing this issue, but Alexis defends Drew's actions. Jordan joins them.



Kristina tries to convince TJ and Molly she's the perfect donor. They wonder if it would complicate things between them and want time to discuss it. After half a minute of decision making, they accept Kristina's offer while everyone else looks concerned.

The Corinthos group head to church to light a candle to remember the people that aren't there, like Morgan, Jason and Mike. Willow asks Nina if she's thinking about Nelle and Nina wonders if Nelle could have turned her life around if given the chance. Nina stays back to light a candle and asks the priest if she can make a confession. Cyrus is lurking around and hears her confession.

Trina thanks Portia for being civilized towards Spencer. Stella talks about the ones she misses, like Thomas and Irene. Curtis notices Stella seems a little off, but Marshall explains it away. The group head to the hospital for the reading and Trina is surprised to see Spencer and Ace there.

Esme breaks into Wyndemere and looks around until all of her memories return and she collapses on the parapet in shock.



Everyone gathers around while Finn and Laura read the story of Christmas. (Is it just me or were there more adults there than children? Scout was used at the Coven, so she could have been there, as well as Avery and Maxie's kids)



*Merry Christmas everyone*

