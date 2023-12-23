Allison Lanier, Michael Graziadei

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Folks are gathered at Daniel’s house complimenting him on his egg nog and cooking talents. Lucy wonders what he’s preparing for Christmas dinner. She wants pizza but Heather thinks they should do a potluck and play games. Danny is thrilled to hang with the family. Summer thinks they should go around the room and say all the things for which they are thankful. Summer is grateful that after a year of chaos, her mother is back safe and sound. Daniel agrees and Phyllis is touched. She thanks Heather for all the help she gave her.

Heather is thrilled everyone is happy and healthy and thinks there is nothing more special than family. Daniel thinks everyone is being corny but Lucy and Summer tell him not to be a grump. He stands and toasts to family and love.

Next Week

Michael and Lauren celebrate the holidays.

Phyllis thinks there’s something between her and Danny.

Nikki pays Jordan a visit.

