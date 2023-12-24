Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Steffy Confronts Hope About Her Feelings for Thomas

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of December 25-29, 2023
Steffy Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood 

Here’s the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) confronts Hope (Annika Noelle) about her feelings for Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).

Xander (Adain Bradley) returns to town.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) are concerned about Eric’s (John McCook) path forward.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) defends Steffy to Thomas.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Brooke Reflects on Her History With Eric

Steffy tells Hope there will be consequences for messing with Thomas.

Xander is surprised to learn his doctor has an interesting connection to the Forrester family.

Finn gives Ridge a positive update about Eric. 

