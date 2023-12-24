The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of December 25-29, 2023

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

Here’s the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) confronts Hope (Annika Noelle) about her feelings for Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).

Xander (Adain Bradley) returns to town.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) are concerned about Eric’s (John McCook) path forward.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) defends Steffy to Thomas.

Steffy tells Hope there will be consequences for messing with Thomas.

Xander is surprised to learn his doctor has an interesting connection to the Forrester family.

Finn gives Ridge a positive update about Eric.

