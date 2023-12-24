Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of December 25-29, 2023

Suzanne Rogers

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo:

The holiday season continues in Salem. Let's get into it...

Family and friends gather at the Kiriakis mansion for their first Christmas without Victor.

Paulina (Jackée Harry) reads the Christmas story to the kids at University Hospital.

Harris (Steve Burton) gives Ava (Tamara Braun) a necklace and says she’s beautiful.

Holly (Ashely Puzemis) asks Tate (Jamie Martin Mann) for a second chance and they meet up for a date.

Leo (Greg Rikaart) ribs Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) when they see Eric (Greg Vaughan), Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and baby Jude together in Horton Square.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promos!