Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Promo: The Kiriakis Family Celebrates Their First Christmas Without Victor

Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of December 25-29, 2023
Suzanne Rogers

Suzanne Rogers

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo:

The holiday season continues in Salem. Let's get into it...

Family and friends gather at the Kiriakis mansion for their first Christmas without Victor.

Paulina (Jackée Harry) reads the Christmas story to the kids at University Hospital.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: Family and Friends Gather to Decorate the Horton Christmas Tree

Harris (Steve Burton) gives Ava (Tamara Braun) a necklace and says she’s beautiful.

Holly (Ashely Puzemis) asks Tate (Jamie Martin Mann) for a second chance and they meet up for a date.

Leo (Greg Rikaart) ribs Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) when they see Eric (Greg Vaughan), Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and baby Jude together in Horton Square. 

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promos!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_0909
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Marlena and John Celebrate Their Anniversary

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_1527
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Promo: Family Drama Causes Tempers to Flare

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0561
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Promo: The Hortons and Their Extended Family Celebrate Christmas

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_1801
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Alice Horton’s House is on Fire!

By Joshua BaldwinComment