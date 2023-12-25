Brandon Barash, Dan Feuerriegel

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Shin Boarding House: Harris arrests Ava for running drugs out of The Bistro. She quickly awakens realizing it was all a dream. Harris arrives in real time and Ava tries to send him away. He got her a gift and is determined to see her open it. She reluctantly agrees and is quite taken with the necklace. Harris puts it on her and says she looks beautiful. He still doesn’t understand why she’s pushing him away.

University Hospital – Paulina’s Room: Paulina tries to leave when Kayla arrives to examine her. Paulina describes her symptoms and Chanel points out the lump in her neck. Kayla asks about her last physical exam and she says it was before she moved to Salem. Paulina wonders aloud if she has cancer. Kayla says it’s a nodule but will check bloodwork and refer her for a biopsy.

Kayla asks if Paulina could spare Chanel to read the Christmas story to the children at the hospital. Paulina’s ok with it but would rather do it herself.

Sloan and Eric’s Digs: Eric and Sloan discuss their future with baby Jude. The two move along to discuss covering for Nicole and how she needs help. Sloan just wants her to stay the hell away from HER baby. Eric tries to cut for Nicole when baby Jude awakens. Eric takes him out for a ride leaving Sloan to get dressed for the day. Immediately after he leaves, Leo arrives.

Sloan smells Leo’s scent and he says it’s from the shelter. He knows how much she loves that baby and therefore understands how much she should be willing to pay him. Sloan says she has no extra money but Leo wants to be set up at the Salem Inn with an open food and drink allowance.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: Nicole and EJ return to find all the presents still under the tree. She feels guilty for missing Holly’s birthday (as she should). EJ thinks Holly understands and says Nicole is a terrific mother. Nicole is surprised Holly is still in bed. She heads upstairs to find her and runs into Stefan.

Stefan tells an unsympathetic EJ about Gabi’s broken legs. He goes on to say Gabi’s injury was a message from Clyde Weston. Stefan explains about the drug operation he is running because EJ declined. EJ adds everything up and understands what’s happening at The Bistro and how Ava is also involved. Stefan asks for EJ’s help to get rid of Clyde. He says he’s not the old EJ and has no motivation to help him.

DiMera Mansion – Holly’s Room: Holly awakens with a huge hangover. She freaks out and is thankful she didn’t send the text message to Johnny from the night before. That being said, she’s upset she actually called Johnny. Nicole arrives just as Holly takes aspirin and tries to sing Happy Birthday. Holly quiets her down when Nicole realizes her daughter has a hangover. Holly tries to deny it but quickly admits what she did. Nicole is understanding and Holly hints about her feelings for Johnny.

Horton Square: Nicole forces Holly to get out for fresh air. Holly explains she was never into Tate because Johnny has always been the focus of her affection. She goes on to say she’s humiliated about drunk dialing him the night before. Nicole is understanding of Holly’s crush but points out how Johnny thinks of her as a sister. She’s concerned about her one-sided feelings and names it as infatuation instead of love. Just then, Eric arrives with baby Jude. They get all awkward and Nicole says she’s going to start therapy with Marlena that week.

The information about Holly’s hangover comes out and the three decide to sit with the baby and enjoy a greasy breakfast. They eat and Holly asks if she can hold Jude.

University Hospital – Lobby: Kayla is dressed as Santa and Paulina reads the Christmas story to the children seated at her feet.

Endings

Ava tries to return Harris’ necklace, but he insists she keep it. He says he’s not giving up on her without a fight.

EJ can’t believe Stefan has the gall to ask for his help. Stefan thinks he should think about it as revenge on Clyde. EJ is unmoved and warns his brother not to get into any trouble.

Nicole promises not to tell anyone else about Holly’s drunken birthday. She and Eric are laughing and giving Holly the business when Sloan and Leo arrive on the scene.

