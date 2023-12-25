Skip to main content

General Hospital Spoilers: Lois Has a Shocking New Year's Eve

General Hospital Spoilers for the week of December 25-29, 2023
Rena Sofer

Rena Sofer

Here’s the latest General Hospital spoilers: 

Trina (Tabyana Ali) and Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) discuss their path forward.

Scotty (Kin Shriner) and Lucy (Lynn Herring) formulate a plan.

Kristina (Kate Mansi) and Molly (Kristina Vaganos) seek legal advice from Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn).

Ava (Maura West) is made aware of new information.

Finn (Michael Easton) and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) discuss his case.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) puts Cody (Josh Kelly) on notice.

Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) has loose lips.

Drew (Cameron Mathison) returns from Australia.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Spoilers: Tracy and Lois Throw Down

Laura (Genie Francis) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) search for the truth.

Cyrus (Jeff Kober) confides in Nina (Cynthia Watros).

Esme (Avery Pohl) pays Heather (Alley Mills) a visit.

Lois (Rena Sofer) has a shocking New Year’s Eve.

Chase (Josh Swickard) and Finn are concerned about Gregory (Gregory Harrison).

Robert (Tristan Rogers) does Felicia (Kristina Wagner) a solid.

Alexis and Sonny don’t know what to think.

Esme comes close to getting caught. 

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers

