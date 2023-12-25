One Life to Live Alum Kamar de los Reyes, Dead at 56

Steven Bergman Photography

Former One Life to Live star Kamar de los Reyes has died at the age of 56, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Reportedly, Reyes–who portrayed Llanview cop Antonio Vega–passed away on Christmas Eve after a short battle with cancer.

In addition to his time on OLTL, Reyes had runs on The Rookie and All American. He also voiced Raul Menendez in 2021’s Call of Duty: Vanguard.

He leaves behind his wife and former OLTL co-star Sherri Saum, their twin sons John and Michael; another son, Caylen; his parents and multiple brothers and sisters.

Our thoughts go out to his family.