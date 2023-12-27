Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Ridge and Brooke Discuss Eric’s Recovery

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for December 26, 2023
Thorsten Kaye, Katherine Kelly Lang

On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Ridge and Brooke are sitting together discussing Eric. Ridge wonders if his father wants to still be alive. Brooke thinks it’s a no brainer. Of course Eric wants to be in the land of the living. Ridge is concerned, because Eric flatlined, he may have wanted to stay in the afterlife. Brooke says he needs to cool his jets and concentrate on the positives. The treatment is working, and Eric is back. 

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Ridge Prays for a Christmas Miracle

What did you think of today's episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

