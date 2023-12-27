Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Thomas, Hope and Steffy are engaged in a tense conversation at Forrester Creations. Thomas tells Steffy to slow her roll, but she thinks she should be able to ask about Hope’s feelings for her brother. Hope confirms she has feelings for Thomas, but Steffy isn’t satisfied. She knows they are lovers but wonders if Hope has actually said she’s in love with him.

Thomas thinks Steffy doesn’t want their relationship to succeed but says he knows what he’s doing. Steffy is like a dog with a bone and wonders aloud if Hope knows what she’s doing. Hope tries to defend herself, but Steffy is unmoved. She says she knows Hope will never love Thomas and refuses to let her undo all the progress he’s made.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Ridge and Brooke Discuss Eric’s Recovery

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!