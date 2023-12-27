Suzanne Rogers, Wally Kurth

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Brady Pub: Harris arrives, and Chad invites him to sit down. Chad is spending the holiday thinking about how stupid he’s been this year. Harris says he has nowhere else to be as his plans with Ava fell through. They discuss breakups and how difficult they are around the holidays when Everett arrives.

The scene gets very awkward when Chad leans in and offers Everett a seat. They get a whole lot of nowhere when discussing their backgrounds and quickly move to the latest on Harris’ investigation of the drug cartel.

Chad decides to check on the kids just as Harris gets a call about a major drug transaction happening nearby. Everett asks for a ride along. Harris refuses but promises to give him a call if something goes down.

The Bistro - Back Alley: Ava and Stefan snark at each other while awaiting a drug shipment. Ava asks about Gabi and Stefan says she’s scared. Stefan is worried about what will happen if he can’t get her out of Statesville soon.

Stefan goes into asking for EJ’s help with Clyde. Ava is more than peeved by Stefan’s actions. He says it’s all moot as EJ turned him down. Stefan reminds Ava she’s done nothing to help their situation. After sniping at one another, they decide to cool their jets and focus on the shipment. On cue, a car pulls up.

Kiriakis Mansion: Sarah and Maggie greet Justin and he informs them Bonnie is in Chicago with Mimi. Just then, Xander arrives with Victoria. He tells all about his evening with the baby and Justin remarks how well Xander has taken to being a daddy. Just then, Alex and Theresa arrive.

Alex very awkwardly calls his father by his first name (why?). Maggie thanks Alex for coming who says he came out of respect for Victor, his father. Maggie is glad so much family has gathered to commemorate their first holiday season with Victor. Maggie addresses her friends and family and expresses her hope they can all work things out in the new year.

Brady arrives and Theresa makes a beeline. They discuss how Kristen is keeping Rachel from him during the holidays. Alex is distracted form the scene when Maggie gives him Victor’s watch – the one his father passed down to him. They embrace as Justin awkwardly watches from a distance.

The family facetime with Will, Sonny and Arianna, after which Maggie says she got earlier calls from both Philip and Hope. Just then, Konstantin arrives gift in hand. He says he has a flight out of town that evening. Maggie asks him to stay for dinner and sends Theresa to tell Henderson to set another place.

Konstantin finds Theresa and she tells him how glad she is to hear he’s leaving town. He says he’s not ready to give up on Maggie and has no intention of leaving town. His plan is to return to living at the mansion that very evening. With that, he appears to purposely break his ankle.

Alex is being an asshat about his employees at Titan when Maggie chimes in. The entire room watches on as she thinks Victor would want her to return to the company and help Alex run it. Xander speaks up saying Maggie’s return would be helpful. Alex continues his asshattery and says he’s not taking advice from the gardener. Justin and Brady try to intervene as they hear Konstantin scream form the hallway.

Very few people in the room believe Konstantin’s new injury when Maggie calls Sarah over to examine him. She says he’s going to have to postpone his flight. Konstantin pretends to fight the directive when Maggie steps in and says he’s staying at the mansion.

Endings

Maggie promises Sarah that Konstantin will follow her orders. Victoria begins to cry and Xander and Sarah decide to take her for a spin in the car.

Alex wants to exit with Theresa. He wishes the group a Merry Christmas and says goodbye to everyone, including Justin. After the room clears, Maggie takes a seat and wishes her family could come together. Konstantin reminds her family is complicated and to remain patient.

Everett continues chatting with Chad about the drug problem in Salem. Chad says the folks at the Salem PD are now carrying naloxone to help with overdoses. They both agree The Spectator could be of great help to the Salem community.

Stefan and Ava see a lot of pills in the delivery. Before they can sign, Harris arrives on the scene.

