On today’s General Hospital recap: Alexis summons Kristina and Molly to discuss the surrogacy and the legal issues involved. Molly says she can draw up a contract for Kristina to sign but Alexis says there is no contract that would make the baby Molly's. Alexis says a genetic surrogacy is not enforceable in the state of New York. Kristina believes Alexis is trying to protect Molly from her because she doesn't trust her.

Alexis brings up adoption and how she's done research on this situation. Kristina reminds her Molly is the lawyer and not Alexis. Molly reassures Alexis the bond between her, and Kristina is stronger than any legal issue. Alexis apologizes and is proud of the two of them.

Chase tells Brook Lynn he's trying to find a wedding venue that will accommodate his dad's mobility issues. She remembers Gregory telling her not to wait to get married and tells Chase they should do it soon. Chase wants them to take their time and make it special, so Brook Lynn tells him Gregory's wish.

Gregory is taken to the hospital because he was doing hot yoga and collapsed. His doctor wants to admit him for observation because his collapse could be a new part of the disease.

Finn calls Chase to meet him at the hospital where he explains how Gregory seemed to lose consciousness during his yoga session. The doctor tells them Gregory is being admitted. Gregory is thrilled when Chase tells him the wedding has been moved up.

Lucy's annoyed when Brook Lynn is late for a Deception meeting and Maxie is forced to play referee between Lucy and Tracy. She says they need to make things work for the employees. The argument continues with Lucy bringing up Luke, and how Tracy wasn't even then where he died. Lucy continues to berate her until Brook Lynn shows up to defend her grandmother. Tracy thanks Brook Lynn for her support and she promises to take things seriously with the company.

Felicia wants Robert's help saying she believes Cody lied about the DNA test results. Robert doesn't think highly of Cody, calling him a con man. Felicia says Cody cares about the family and there is a bond. Robert asks why Cody would lie about the family he cares about and tells her to leave it alone.

Felicia spots Scotty and brings up Cody. Scotty tells her about wanting to sue the WSB to get the necklace. Felicia realizes being Taub's son would pay well for Cody. Felicia is even more determined to prove Cody is Mac's son.

Sasha warns Cody that Felicia is curious about the test results and why he would lie about being Taub's son. Cody says Mac doesn't deserve a son like him, but Sasha says Felicia will continue to dig until she finds the truth. Cody says he can't tell the truth, or he'll go to prison because he lied about being Taub's son meaning he perjured himself. Sasha says he's changed he put his life on the line to help her. She promises to support him whichever decision he makes.

Lucy tells Scotty she has a plan which involves him marrying Tracy and them taking everything she has.

