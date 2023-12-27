Cynthia Watros, Laura Wright

Nina confesses to "Father" Cyrus who wants to hear all the details. She says she would do anything to fix what she's done and he tells her to confess to those she hurt. Nina says she could lose the people she loves but Cyrus tells her the truth will set her free.

Esme cries as she remembers all the memories. Trina wonders if she left Ace with Spencer because she had a date. Esme calls him but before she can tell him anything, overhears Trina talking. Esme tells him to keep Ace for Christmas morning and she'll pick him up later.

Spencer thinks Esme is turning a corner and becoming a better person. Trina decides to leave. Spencer wants her to stay but she insists on going home to spend time with her parents.

Ava heads back to Wyndermere and spots the broken window as she gets a call from the security company. Dante shows up, surprised to see Ava waving her gun. She claims she was protecting herself during a break in, but he thinks she's looking for someone to shoot.

Carly and Laura are surprised Nina didn't come to the hospital for the Christmas Eve festivities, but Sonny claims she'll be there. Laura mentions Bobbie and Carly says she spoke to her and she's making headway with Luke's estate.

Nina gets to the hospital but before she can tell Sonny anything, he gets a text from Ava about the break in and heads out with Laura. Nina tells Carly she spoke to the priest about guidance.

Nina says she's thankful for her family which made her ask for Carly's forgiveness. Nina admits she wanted Carly to hurt because of Nelle and how she wanted revenge. Carly stops Nina from talking further thinking Nina is asking for forgiveness and won't grant it to her.

Carly says she's keeping the peace for Wylie and the girls' sake but accuses Nina of stealing Sonny and the hotel. She says Nina can't demand forgiveness and won't give it to her. Nina says Carly isn't even listening to what she's saying but Carly accuses her of playing the victim. Nina says she's trying to tell Carly her truth, but she storms off.

Sonny and Laura get to Wyndemere and she insists on helping Dante look around. Esme is tearful because she almost told Spencer the truth. When she hears noises, she hides. Esme manages to make a run for it when Dante and Laura are distracted but loses her glove on the way out.

Esme heads to the cemetery to talk to Ryan's grave, saying she got her memories back. She talks about the crooked path Ryan showed her and how easy it would be to go back to it. Esme thinks she's supposed to be bad because it's her legacy. She reaches into her pocket and finds her glove is missing.

Dante heads to the turret but finds no one and when the two come back in, he spots the glove. Laura wonders if it belongs to Nikolas but Dante says it's a woman's glove.



Ava thinks the intruder is long gone believing kids broke in. Sonny wonders if it has to do with Austin's death and says he's going to do what he can to keep her safe. Ava says she can protect herself, but Sonny says he might be the actual target.

Sonny says if Cyrus was responsible for the pool shooting, he could be behind this as well. He says if anyone hurts Ava, they hurt Avery, and he can't allow that. Ava says she can protect herself and doesn't want his guards following her. Sonny wants her to move in with him until they figure out what's going on.

