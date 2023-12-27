Colleen Zenk

On today's The Young and the Restless recap:

Jordan holds Nikki at gunpoint and asks about her trip to the cabin. Nikki reports she followed all her instructions. Jordan asks if she came alone, and Nikki confirms no one followed her. Jordan continues calling Nikki a “sloppy drunk” and thinks she must have lost her ability to drink and fully function. She says she used to read all the gossip magazines about her drunken hijinks. Nikki tells her to shut up and wants to see Claire.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Daniel Hosts Holiday Festivities

What did you think of today's episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!