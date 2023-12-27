Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Recap: Jordan Holds Nikki at Gunpoint

The Young and the Restless Recap for December 26, 2023
Colleen Zenk 

Colleen Zenk 

On today's The Young and the Restless recap:

Jordan holds Nikki at gunpoint and asks about her trip to the cabin. Nikki reports she followed all her instructions. Jordan asks if she came alone, and Nikki confirms no one followed her. Jordan continues calling Nikki a “sloppy drunk” and thinks she must have lost her ability to drink and fully function. She says she used to read all the gossip magazines about her drunken hijinks. Nikki tells her to shut up and wants to see Claire. 

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Daniel Hosts Holiday Festivities

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

What did you think of today's episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_2372
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: A Disguised Jordan Watches Nikki

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_1155
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Jordan and Claire Hold All the Cards

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_1038
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Claire Preps Nikki for a Family Reunion

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_2005
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Jordan Uses Seth to Get to Nikki

By Joshua BaldwinComment