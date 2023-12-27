Trevor St. John

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Tucker arrives at Chancellor-Winters wanting to take Devon to lunch so they can chat. Devon says he’s good chatting in the office. Tucker thinks the scandal at McCall has been blown out of proportion and the whole thing is horrifying. He assures Devon the artist was arrested immediately after his actions came to light. Devon counters there was a time where the artist was on tour and Tucker and his team knew exactly what he was doing and didn’t stop him. He can’t imagine how many younger girls were throwing themselves at him during that time period. Tucker says he can’t condone his team’s actions, but Devon notes he didn’t condemn their actions nor stop the artist from touring.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Jordan Holds Nikki at Gunpoint

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!